Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of ex-CM Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal in disproportionate assets case

Chandigarh, September 27
A team of officials from the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday raided the Patiala residence of Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, the former adviser to ex-chief minister Amarinder Singh, in a disproportionate assets case, official sources said.
The raid was conducted to nab Chahal, they added.
Chahal, a close aide of Singh, was booked in August under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The bureau has found out that the income of Chahal and his family members from March 2017 to September 2021 was Rs 7.85 crore against the expenditure of Rs 31.71 crore—almost 305 per cent more than his known sources of income.
Chahal had made properties in his own as well as his family members’ names, including the Dashmesh Luxury Wedding Resort (Alcazar) situated at the Sirhind road and a five-storey commercial building on the Mini Secretariat road in Patiala.
Chahal was the adviser to the former chief minister from 2017 till September 2021 and his media advisor from 2002 till 2007.
After Singh was unceremoniously ousted from the chief minister’s post in 2021, he quit the Congress and floated his own party—Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). Chahal’s son had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 state Assembly polls from Sanaur on a PLC ticket.
Chahal, along with Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta
Preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the al...
AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1
19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview
Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years
PCB chief Ashraf confident that players will be ‘well looked...
Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...