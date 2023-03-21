Punjab Vigilance questions ex Congress minister Vijay Inder Singla in disproportionate assets case

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 21

The Vigilance Bureau (VB)on Tuesday questioned former Congress minister and Sangrur MLA Vijay Inder Singla for over four hours atits Sangrur office on a complaint pertaining to Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. VB has sought various documents from Singla, who has claimedto be innocent.

Singla reached the Sangrur VB office at around 11.30 am and questioning continued till around 4 pm. After coming out of VB office, Singla said his all assets were already in public domain.

“I have hidden nothing as I have always submitted my asset details in VidhanSabha on time and have also mentioned all details of my assets in election affidavit. VB officers askedme about my properties like my houses at Patiala and Sangrur and various works of government departments I supervised when I was a minister in previous Congress government. I have replied to all their questions,” said Singla.

Singla said that he would cooperate in every inquiry and would submit all documents required by VB. Singla also said that if VB need any document through email, he would send that or if VB will ask him to appear again, he would come again.

“I have taken many initiatives for the development of Punjab when I was minister. I am ready to answer all questions of VB,” said Singla.

A team of VB led by SSP Patiala JagatpreetSingh questioned Singla.

“We have sought various documents from Singla pertaining to an inquiry into DA complaint, we had received against him. After verifying the documents, we would call him again if need arises,” said the SSP.

Interestingly, when Singla was being questioned, some locals reached in front of the VB office and alleged corruption in developmental works when Singla was minister.They also raised slogans against Singla. After getting information, local Congress leaders also reached the spot. Situation remained tense for around three hours and senior officers had to depute Anti-Riot Police in front of VB office to keep both sides away from VB office.

