Punjab Vigilance teams raid various places in search of Manpreet Badal

Police fear Badal may have fled abroad

Manpreet Badal. File photo



ANI

Bathinda, September 29

Following a look out circular, Punjab Vigilance teams raided several locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, in search of Manpreet Singh Badal, who is accused of corruption in the purchase of two plots in Model Town Phase-1 Bathinda.

The raids follow a lookout notice issued by the court against Badal. Police fear that Badal, who was the finance minister in the Congress government but has since joined the BJP, could have fled abroad.

His bail plea was filed on September 26 but has since been withdrawn after the vigilance department filed the FIR against him.

The vigilance probe against him had started after a complaint was filed in a case pertaining to the purchase of plots. 

