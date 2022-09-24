Punjab Vigilance unearths scam in transportation of commercial goods

PTI

Chandigarh, September 24

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday said it has unearthed a scam pertaining to the transportation of commercial goods without bills and payment of taxes.

It also found connivance of some officials of the taxation and excise departments.

A case has been registered against the owner of Delhi Malwa Transport Company, his son, three drivers and an agent.

A spokesperson of the Bureau said they had formed three teams that searched suspicious vehicles carrying commercial goods at Bathinda.

It was found that some of the goods loaded in three vehicles were being brought to Punjab without bills and payment of taxes.

After preliminary investigation, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.

The spokesperson said the role of employees will be probed.