Punjab wins overall trophy at national gatka championship

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

In the 11th National Gatka Championship in Delhi that concluded on Thursday, Punjab clinched the overall title and Chandigarh secured the runner-up position. Haryana and Delhi secured the joint third position.

The event was held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi from October 11 to 12. The event saw more than 800 participants. Apart from North Indian states like Punjab, J&K, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, there was impressive participation from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

