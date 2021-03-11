Punjab withdraws 3 security guards of Akal Takht jathedar; he offers to return even remaining 3

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 28

The Punjab government has withdrawn three guards from the security of Giani Harpreet Singh, officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht. Following this, he has offered to return even the remaining three.

In a video message, the Jathedar says the Sikh youth of Punjab is enough for his security. “Officials engaged in my security told me that they had received a call from their office to report back. It does not matter. I don’t need security, especially from the government. The Sikh youth of the state is enough to guard me.”

The Punjab government has withdrawn the security of 424 VIPs in the state.