Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, August 16
A 21-year-old married woman from Jalal village in Bathinda was killed in a road accident in Brampton.
According to information, Jasmine Kaur Gondara belonged to Jalal village and was married to Satwinder Singh, a resident of Faridkot district on August 5 last year.
After the marriage, she went to Canada to study on August 25. Kaur met with the mishap while returning home.
She was seriously injured as a car hit her and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries.
Peel Regional Police said a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to Major William Sharpe Drive and Chinguacousy Road just after 11 pm for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Police said a woman was pronounced dead in hospital.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
