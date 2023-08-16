Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, August 16

A 21-year-old married woman from Jalal village in Bathinda was killed in a road accident in Brampton.

According to information, Jasmine Kaur Gondara belonged to Jalal village and was married to Satwinder Singh, a resident of Faridkot district on August 5 last year.

After the marriage, she went to Canada to study on August 25. Kaur met with the mishap while returning home.

She was seriously injured as a car hit her and was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Peel Regional Police said a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Major William Sharpe Drive and Chinguacousy Road just after 11 pm for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

