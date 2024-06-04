Punjab youth found dead in Philippines

Phagwara, June 3
A youth from the state was found dead under mysterious condition in the Philippines, his family said.
A pall of gloom descended on victim Jagdish Singh’s Bhandal Buta village, which visited a few months ago. The deceased was residing in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, for the past several years. His body was found near a seashore reportedly a week after his suspected murder. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA marches ahead of INDIA bloc in early trends
Trends: NDA 303; INDIA 210; Others 30
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh