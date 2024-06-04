Punjab youth found dead in Philippines

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 3

A youth from the state was found dead under mysterious condition in the Philippines, his family said.

A pall of gloom descended on victim Jagdish Singh’s Bhandal Buta village, which visited a few months ago. The deceased was residing in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, for the past several years. His body was found near a seashore reportedly a week after his suspected murder. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

