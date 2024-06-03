Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, June 3

A pall of gloom descended on Sunday on Bhandal Buta village, near Nurmahal, on hearing the news of the death of a village youth in Philippines.

The deceased, identified as Jagdish Singh, was found murdered in Philippines’ Manila.

According to villagers, Singh had been living in Manila for the past many years. He had visited the village few months back and returned to Philippines two months ago.

Singh’s body was found one week after his murder. He is survived by his widow and three daughters.

The bereaved family is putting in all efforts to bring back Singh’s body from Manila to conduct his last rites, they said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara #Philippines