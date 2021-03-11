Punjabi film actor Kartar Cheema detained after being accused of issuing threats

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

Punjabi film actor Kartar Cheema was on Monday detained by the Civil Lines police here after NSUI president Akshay Kumar accused him of issuing threats through gangster Goldy Brar.

Brar had claimed the responsibility for the Sidhu Moosewala murder.

A monetary dispute is said to be the reason behind the altercation.

Civil Lines SHO Amolakdeep Singh Kahlon said the matter is being probed.

Akshay Kumar claimed that he had given Rs 25 lakh to Kartar Cheema on loan which the latter did not return.

He alleged that Cheema through gangster Goldy Brar had issued him death threats saying not a single rupee would be returned.

Kumar claimed that when he was going to the gym on Mall Road on Monday he was followed by Cheema who brandished a pistol at him. He said this led to a verbal dual and he called the police, which confiscated the pistol.

Kumar said though he did not lodge any complaint earlier, he filed a written complaint with the police on Monday.