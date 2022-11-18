Punjabi film actress Daljeet Kaur dies at 69

Raikot, November 17
Punjabi film actress Daljeet Kaur Khangura (69), a native of Aitiana village of Raikot subdivision, died at Sadhar Bazaar hamlet near here on Thursday morning.
Born (1953) and raised in Siliguri, Daljeet Kaur Khangura was good in studies, sports and art as well. After graduating from national capital’s Lady Shri Ram College, Daljeet joined Pune Film Institute and succeeded in starting her career by acting in a short film, ‘Bonga’, directed by another college student Vidhu Vinod Chopra. She is known to have performed in some popular Hindi films.
Daljeet had been living with her cousin Harjinder Singh Khangura at Sadhar Bazaar during her protracted illness. The body of the actress, known as ‘Hema Malini’ of Punjabi films, was consigned to flames at Sadhar village.
