Punjabi poetess wins Sahitya Akademi Award

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 22

Punjabi poetess-translator-critic, Bhupinder Kaur Preet, has won the National Sahitya Akademi Award for Translation-2022 for the book ‘Nagare Vaang Vajde Shabad’, which is a collection of poems, originally written in Santali (Santhali) ‘Nagare Ki Tarah Bajti Shabd’ written by poetess Nirmala Putul of Kurwa village in the tribal belt of Dumka, Jharkhand.

Bhupinder Kaur Preet said, “Translating the collection of poems in Punjabi is bliss for me though, giving an emotional touch to verses of poems is a little tedious task.”

“I am delighted that this collection of poems, a lively anthology of tribal literature, has won the Sahitya Akademi Award,” she said.

Born on February 18, 1964, Bhupinder Kaur Preet started her career as a Punjabi lecturer in a college, but, she left the job to give more time to her passion for writing.

She has written many poems that include ‘Saleeb Te Atke Haraf’, ‘Me Shabdan Nu Keha’, ‘Barse Megh Sakhi’, ‘Aheraan’ and a few others.