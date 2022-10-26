NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Chandigarh, October 26
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday grilled Punjabi singer Afsana Khan in relation with late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case.
Hours later, Afsana went live on her Instagram to clarify her stance over being questioned by the agency for five hours.
She had earlier fixed 2 pm as the time for her live address. However, she later changed it to 3.30 pm.
In her live address, Afsana called Sidhu Moosewala her brother and said that he’ll remain in her heart forever.
She said the agency questioned her about how she came in touch with the late singer. She was also questioned about Moosewala’s nature and their songs together.
Afsana denied claims of being questioned by the NIA about having links with the gangsters.
She called out people who trolled her over gaining popularity using Moosewala’s name.
The NIA had questioned Afsana in connection with Moosewala’s murder case as the anti-terror probe agency is investigating the gangster and terrorist links behind the shootout leading to his death.
