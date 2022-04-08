Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket

Mohali (Punjab), April 8
Police have arrested a Punjabi singer, described as a close associate of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar, and recovered two pistols and some ammunition from him, officials said on Friday.
Harbir Singh Sohal, who has recorded some songs, was allegedly involved in an extortion racket run from Australia and Canada, they said.
Police recovered two Chinese pistols, three magazines, 50 live cartridges and four 9mm pistol magazines from Sohal’s possession, they said.
Sohal and his aide Amritpal Singh alias Satta used to collect money after their handlers in Australia and Canada made extortion calls to people here, said police.
In 2021, Bhullar and his accomplice Jaspreet Singh Jassi were shot dead in an encounter in Kolkata in connection with the killing of two Assistant Sub-inspectors (ASI) in Jagraon in Ludhiana.
Sohal was absconding from the day the two ASIs were killed by Bhullar and Jassi, police said.
Police at a press conference on Friday claimed that Sohal was also involved in the killing of the two ASIs.
According to police, Bhullar also bought land in Khanna city of Ludhiana in Sohal’s name.
Mohan Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said police received information that Sohal and Singh were hiding in Kharar.
During a raid, police nabbed Sohal but Singh managed to escape, the SSP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Boosters for all adults at private vaccination centres from Sunday: Govt
The booster dose would have to be a homologous dose
'Kaptaan' Imran Khan to make 'important announcement' in address to nation: Minister
On Thursday, Khan announced on Twitter that he would address...
'New trend of governments maligning judges unfortunate': Chief Justice Ramana
The stinging observations were made by a Bench headed by Chi...
SC upholds FCRA amendment, says receiving foreign donation can't be absolute or even vested right
Sovereignty and integrity of India ought to prevail and it’s...
Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket
According to police, Harbir Singh Sohal was allegedly involv...