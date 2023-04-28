Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

A major crackdown was on Thursday conducted on Punjabi singers, gangsters and travel agents nexus in Punjab.

A police office has confirmed that singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman has been arrested by AGTF.

AGTF sources said that an FIR has been lodged with state crime branch and eight people have been apprehended, majority of them travel agents.

Their role is being probed, arrests are likely till evening.

More details are awaited.