Punjabi singer Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 1

Punjabi singer Kul Jeet Rajeana has been booked at the Baghapurana police station in the district for promoting gun culture.

Confirming the development a senior police official said Kul Jeet’s promoters had uploaded his song ‘Mahakaal’ on YouTube yesterday. Gun culture was promoted by him in lyrics of the song, the official said.

Meanwhile, 19 hours after the song was uploaded on YouTube, it was removed from the social media platform probably after the registration of case against singer under Section 188, IPC, for the violation of prohibitory orders issued by the district magistrate.

Singer Kul Jeet Rajeana is a head constable in Punjab Police. However, the singer claimed that his promoters were not aware of the prohibitory orders.

#Moga #punjab police #YouTube