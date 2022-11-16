Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill’s wife passes away amid wedding festivities in family

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, November 16

Popular Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill’s wife Dalwinder Kaur (47) passed away in Phagwara on Wednesday. She was suffering from serious illness for the past some time.

The sad news came amid wedding festivities in the Gill family. As per reports, Nachhatar and Dalvinder's daughter tied the knot on November 14 and their son was all set to get married on November 17th ahead of which a pall of gloom descended over the family.

Meanwhile, several prominent people, including Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, former MLA Mohan Lal Banga, Congress leader Ram Murthy Bhanoki, Bhai Manjit Singh as well as Punjabi singers like Lakhbir Lakha, Amit Shukla, Buta Mohammad, Kamal Heer, Manmohan Waris, Mani Aujla, Manmeet Mevi, Gurjitpal Walia and his son Manveer Gill along with hundreds of local residents attended the last rites of Dalwinder Kaur at Phagwara this afternoon.

The marriage ceremony of the son has now been postponed to November 20.

About Nachhtar Gill

Nachhtar Gill got popularity with his solo song 'Dil Ditta Nahin Si'. His two religious albums are Sahib Jinah Diyan Mane (2006), and Ardaas Karaan (2010). He appeared in his first movie, Gal Sun Ho Gaya in 2012. He has appeared in three more films since then, the latest one being Jugaadi Dot Com in 2015.

