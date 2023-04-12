Punjabi singer R Sukhraj killed as SUV overturns after ramming into pole in Punjab's Mohali

Mohali, April 12

Punjabi singer R Sukhraj, aka Raj Singh, died after an SUV he was travelling in hit an electricity pole and overturned near Sector 87 on Monday night.

Police said the 27-year-old singer, along with his friends Himanshu Sahni, Parduman Singh Shekhawat, Raghav and Yogesh Khichar, was returning from a club in Chandigarh.