Punjabi singers spread peace message from Dal Lake

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, August 9
Vilified for promoting violence and gun culture through their songs, Punjabi singers spread message of peace and harmony in Kashmir valley recently at a music event titled “Jashn-e-Kashmir”. A number of Kashmiri musicians also performed with them at Zabarwan Park on the banks of Dal Lake.
The event was organised to underline normalcy in Kashmir, which has witnessed violence and targeted killings.
Bunty Bains, a lyricist and music producer, said, “We never expected to perform in the Valley. We were surprised to see the huge turnout.”
“People cried when we paid tribute to late singer Sidhu Moosewala,” said Bains, adding that Kashmiri musicians may soon perform with their Punjabi counterparts.
“It was such a strong connection with Kashmiri youths. Videos of girls crying while listening to the songs have gone viral,” he said.
Afsana Khan, Jordan Sandhu, Pari Pandher, Saaz, Armaan Dhillon, Prabh Bains, Chet Singh, Jashan Inder, Sofia Inder, Waqar Khan and Noor Mohd performed in the event.
Afsana said she had fallen in love with the hospitality of Kashmiri people. “I never dreamt it will be so peaceful. I wish to come and perform here again,” she said. Jaspreet Kaur of One Digital Entertainment said, “We received an overwhelming response. There is so much love in the Valley.”
Huge turnout
