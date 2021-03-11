Punjabi test must for Group C, D jobs in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 25
The Punjab Government has made Punjabi mandatory in aptitude tests with 50 per cent marks for government job recruitment examinations.
In a statement issued from the party headquarters, AAP MLA Gurdev Singh Mann said the people of Punjab had been demanding for a long time that Punjabis be given priority in government jobs. Therefore, the CM has made it mandatory to pass the Punjabi exam with more than 50% marks in the recruitment process for around 26,000 government jobs in Group C and D.
