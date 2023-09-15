Punjabi University suspends classes day after student's death

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, September 15
Anticipating a conundrum on the campus, Punjabi University, Patiala, has suspended teaching for the day.
University dean academics Professor AK Tiwari in a notice here said classes had been suspended for the day upon verbal orders of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind.
Parents of Jashandeep Kaur, the University student who died due to mysterious causes after shifting to her home on Wednesday night, have reached the campus.
Students from various unions have also gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor's office.
A tense situation of protest in the aftermath of the student's death on Thursday had snowballed into a physical attack on the accused professor.
As per the University's claims, the professor, Surjit Singh, suffered a head injury and was admitted to a private hospital.
The university has threatened to initiate legal action against those responsible for the thrashing.
