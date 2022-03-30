Punjabi University will not be left under debt, says CM Bhagawant Mann

CM Bhagwant Mann at Punjabi University, Patiala. Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 29

CM Bhagwant Mann, on his maiden visit to Punjabi University, Patiala, after assuming charge, said the fund-starved university would not be left under debt. Mann’s predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi had announced waiver of the university’s outstanding bank loan, but the CM did not speak about it during his visit.

Utter chaos prevailed at the university during the unscheduled visit by Mann. Many outsiders attended the event, while students and faculty were left outside the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hall.

Police personnel manned the entry and exit points of the hall where the CM accompanied by Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and others discussed university-related matters with the administration and later participated in the event. A number of union representatives also made a beeline outside the hall, wishing to submit memorandums to the CM, who entered the hall from a side door.

“The university will not be left under financial burden. All pending issues of teachers would be resolved. No schoolteacher would be left to protest atop water tanks. They will exclusively concentrate on teaching work,” the CM said.

He also honoured noted film director Manmohan Singh, renowned Punjabi actors Yograj Singh, Guggu Gill and Vijay Tandon, singers Mohammad Sadiq and Surinder Shinda and film producer-cum-director Smeep Kang.

Interestingly, mediapersons were barred from the event. Expressing regret, university Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said it was the CM’s call not to allow the media inside the venue. — TNS

Don’t take credit for ration scheme: BJP

Chandigarh: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday asked the AAP government to tell the people of the state that the provision for the supply of ration was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while it distributes ration on the doorsteps of people. He said in Punjab, 1.42 crore people were being given free ration and under the central scheme, for which the Bhagawant Mann government was trying to falsely take the credit.

