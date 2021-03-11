Punjabi writer Sultana Begum passes away

Tribune News Sevice
Patiala, May 28
Punjabi literature has suffered a major setback with the demise of renowned Punjabi writer and poet Sultana Begum who died at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday after a brief illness.
Begum was born in 1949. After completing her Masters degree in Punjabi and Urdu, she did her PhD on Indian theatre followed by a diploma in Persian language. She was employed with the Punjab School Education Board, Mohali, before her retirement.
Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer expressed grief at the demise and said this was an irreparable loss to the Punjabi literature.
Her autobiography “Katra Katra Zindagi” was a well read and critically acclaimed book. Her unique style of writing was well expressed in her Punjabi book 'Shugufe', which became very popular.
