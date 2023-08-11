Punjabi youth shot dead in Manila

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

Nishan Singh, a 25-year-old Kapurthala youth, who had gone to the Philippines in search of job, was shot dead by an assailant in Manila.

Hailing from Randhawa village in Kapurthala district, Nishan was unmarried and the only brother of five sisters. His family received information about the incident on Wednesday from his Manila-based friend.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows Nishan sitting across a table along with two friends when an unknown bike-borne man suddenly approaches him and fires a shot in his head from a close range. Nishan collapsed on the table.

The bike-borne assailant flees the spot.

Nishan had moved to Manila about four years ago. Gloom descended on Randhawa village as his family members were inconsolable. The family demanded help to bring his body back to Punjab so that the family could perform his last rites at the village.

A weeping mother of Nishan Singh, Ranjit Kaur, said, “My son was my life. He went abroad four years ago. We don’t know why someone would shoot him. I just have one request from the state government that they bring my son (body) back.”

Jarnail Singh, brother-in-law of Nishan, said, “I had talked to him hours ago and later got information that he died. I don’t know who killed him. We saw the footage and await the police report.”

#Kapurthala