State level function to mark ‘Martyrdom Day' of Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru at his native village on August 15

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to organise a state-level function to mark the 'Martyrdom Day' of Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru on August 15 at his native village village near Khanna, Ludhiana.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that Bhagwant Mann will preside over the state level function to be held at Isru. The Martyrdom Day' of Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru is commemorated every year at his native Isru village in Khanna tehsil of Ludhiana on August 15.

This year the state government has decided to hold a state level function to mark this day in which the Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues will pay home to martyr, added the spokesman.