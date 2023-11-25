Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, November 25
A Punjab SP, Gurbinder Singh, was on Saturday suspended in the case involving PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in the state in 2022.
He was posted at Bathinda. The SP has been accused of dereliction on duty.
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022, when Modi was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and his cavalcade had to take a U-turn after protesters blocked his way.
The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for around 20 minutes.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022 when Modi wa...
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical Issues
Vertical drilling emerges as a ray of hope
Rajasthan Assembly election: 27.74% voter turnout till 11 am
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November
Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' again on Friday with a ...
Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia
The student in his 20s was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospit...