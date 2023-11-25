Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh



Chandigarh, November 25

A Punjab SP, Gurbinder Singh, was on Saturday suspended in the case involving PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in the state in 2022.

He was posted at Bathinda. The SP has been accused of dereliction on duty.

The security breach happened on January 5, 2022, when Modi was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur and his cavalcade had to take a U-turn after protesters blocked his way.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for around 20 minutes.

