Punjab’s chief electoral officer issues warnings to AAP, SAD for poll code violations

Chandigarh, May 2

Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), in accordance with directives from the Election Commission, has issued warnings to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal for violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Cabinet Minister and AAP candidate from Khadoor Sahib, Laljit Bhullar, has been warned against use of casteist remarks against his political opponents, saying that it was a violation of the model code of conduct.

Earlier the Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran had submitted a report on the statements made by the minister against his political opponents, along with videos of the incident.

The SAD had used the phrase ‘Delhi ke Dalal’ in a video against AAP's state convener and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and its candidates in the Lok Sabha election, which is in violation of the guidelines of the MCC.

The Shiromani Akali Dal later deleted the video.

Furthermore, using of children in election rally of the SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, has been deemed to be a violation of the MCC.

The deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer of Ludhiana also submitted a report that children were used during an election campaign.

Regarding the use of children in elections, there are clear guidelines from the ECI that children should not be used in election rallies/ campaigns.

SAD has been warned for violating the directions issued by the ECI regarding the MCC and directed it not to repeat such mistakes and strictly follow the guidelines.

On the other hand, the AAP has also been refrained from uploading posts/videos like ‘Unsacred Games of Punjab’.

The party has been warned for violating the EC's guidelines and directed to strictly follow the guidelines of the model code of conduct.

