Punjab's de-addiction model lacking: Study

Chandigarh, April 11

Punjab’s drug de-addiction treatment model is incomplete, finds a PGI study.

As per the study published in the latest issue of the International Journal of Noncommunicable Diseases, the treatment model for drug addiction being implemented in Punjab does not cover the prevention and control of substance abuse in the state. “A strong prevention and control component is critical and crucial for substance abuse prevention in the state.”

The study found that one in seven (15 per cent) people in Punjab were dependent on any substance, licit or illicit. “This figure, when compared in a global context is much higher than expected. The overall substance use is predominant in men and significantly more common in rural areas.”

The study laid emphasis on introducing ‘Punjab Substance Abuse Prevention Plan (P-SAP)’ for a holistic approach focusing on health promotion and continuum of care approach (Prevention-Treatment-Rehabilitation) targeting Supply Demand-Harm reduction Measures.

The study has suggested building resource centres to build the capacity of health and non-health sector players associated with de-addiction efforts. Both health and non-health sectors such as home (police), sports and youth affairs, education and NGOs would partner the P-SAP. The health sector would contribute in providing stewardship, building capacity, delivering services, providing technical support, monitoring and evaluation, awareness generation and conducting research.

Among non-health sectors, the Home Department will take care of law enforcement for interruption in supply of drugs, District Drug and Rehabilitation Society will provide support in the development of District Action Plan and its implementation by ensuring coordination among other relevant non-health departments; Department of Social Justice and Empowerment will be responsible for capacity-building, providing resources, social marketing and focused implementation of the campaign, Department of Education will be involved in the review of curriculum, implementation of the campaign and formation of regional resource centres (RRCs) for implementing and coordinating school and college-level activities, Department of Sports and this model should be implemented in the state and can be tried and adapted in other states of India and low and middle-income countries.

“Implementation requires political and administrative will with participation of all political parties and key stakeholders. Life skill education should be introduced in school education and should become part of the curriculum,” said Prof JS Thakur, School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Shortcomings in treatment

