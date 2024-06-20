Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis

Chandigarh, June 20
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced tough steps to break the "nexus" between low-rank police officials and smugglers.
He also said any police official found involved in drug trade would be dismissed from service, hinting at a "nexus" between lower rank police officials and drug peddlers.
Keeping the focus on controlling drug supply at 'Point of Sale' as per the directions of the CM and DPG Gaurav Yadav, Punjab Police continued its crackdown against drugs on the fourth straight day and massive raids were conducted at the top 10 drug hotspots in each 28 police districts in the state.
The operation was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm across the state.
Special Law and Order DGP Arpit Shukla said he was personally monitoring the state-level operation.
He said that a list of the active drug hotspots, which was prepared by the Punjab Police after a meticulous data analysis was handed over to all the district police heads in the state.
He said that CPs/SSPs were told to personally supervise this massive operation and plan it meticulously by identifying 10 top drug hotspots-- the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances in their respective districts or certain areas that have become shelter/safe haven for drug peddlers.
Police teams under the supervision of an SP rank Officer were sent to cordon off such areas and conduct searches, he said, while adding that proper frisking of suspected persons and complete search of houses was done by the Police force with the help of sniffer dogs during the operation. The Special DGP said that over 250 Police teams, comprising over 2500 police personnel, have cordoned off as many as 280 drug hotspots. During the operation, the Police registered 31 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 43 persons, he said.
Meanwhile, such operations at a mass-scale level not only help in infusing fear among anti-social elements but also boost public confidence and increase the presence of the cops in the field.
With PTI/ANI inputs
