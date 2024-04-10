Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

Parkash Singh, son of former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah, and four others, including a girl, were arrested by the Himachal Police in Shimla on charges of possessing drugs.

The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their possession. They were staying in a hotel. Police raided them on a tip off and found Langah's son selling drugs.

Parkash Singh was arrested in a drug case by Punjab Police on May 3, 2021.

The four others have been identified as Avni Negi from Sangla in Kinnaur, Ajay Kumar (27) from Patiala, Shubham Kaushal (26) from Kansal, Sector-1 in Chandigarh, Balbinder (22) from Nayagaon in Mohali.

All the accused were staying in a hotel near Panchayat Ghar near Old Bans Stand in Shimla, said Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi.

