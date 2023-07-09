Punjab’s former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

Chandigarh, July 9
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday arrested former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni for amassing assets disproportionately to his known sources of income during the period of 2016 to 2022.
Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the VB said that a FIR has been registered under Sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station VB, Amritsar Range against OP Soni following investigations in the inquiry, which was ordered on October 10, 2022.
Divulging more details, he said that during the check period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022, the income of the former Deputy CM and his family was Rs 4,52,18,771 while the expenditure was Rs 12,48,42,692, which was Rs 7,96,23,921 or 176.08 per cent more than his known sources of income. During this period, accused OP Soni had made properties in the name of his wife Suman Soni and son Raghav Soni, he added.
The spokesperson said further investigations in this case are on.
