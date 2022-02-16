Punjab's future secure in NDA's hands: JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 15

Warning people against the designs of Pakistan, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the future of Punjab would be secure under the NDA alliance, if voted to power.

Addressing public meetings at Maur Mandi in support of party candidate Dyal Sodhi, Nadda said while many countries were still battling with terrorism, PM Narendra Modi had protected the countrymen by securing the borders.

He said the BJP-led NDA government would not only take care of Punjab’s chronic problems such as mounting debt and drugs, but also national security as the state faced a 600-km-long border with Pakistan, which had always tried to create trouble. “If any one can fight drugs and bail out Punjab from the mounting debt, it is the BJP government,” he said.

He said PM Modi had a special attachment for Punjab and the Sikhs and had fulfilled the long-pending demand of the community by opening the Kartarpur corridor. Similarly, he added, the FCRA approval had been granted to Darbar Sahib to facilitate hassle-free donations by devotees from abroad. Besides, the langar was exempted from the GST.

Nadda pointed out PM Modi, soon after taking over in 2014, formed a SIT to probe the anti-Sikh riots and punish the guilty. “If Congress leaders come to seek your votes, ask them why they did not punish the culprits of the 1984 riots,” he added.

Nadda also addressed public rallies in support of the party candidates Vandana Sangwan in Balluana and Puran Chand Mujaidia in Jalalabad.

Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest against Nadda. They also blocked the road leading to the venue. Due to the protest, Nadda had to wait

for some time at a private school, where his helicopter had landed. Later, the administration chalked out a new route to the venue. —

