PUNSUP GM in Vigilance net for ‘embezzlement’

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 23

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday registered a case against the General Manager (GM), PUNSUP, Naveen Kumar Garg, for alleged misappropriation in the Atta-Dal scheme implemented by the state government.

A VB spokesperson said the bureau had conducted a probe and found that during disbursement under the Atta-Dal scheme in 2015-16, Naveen Kumar Garg had caused direct monetary loss of Rs 2.20 crore to the state exchequer. The spokesperson said Garg had to deposit Rs 43.75 crore in the account of UCO Bank under this scheme but deposited only Rs 38.38 crore. In this way, the suspect had misappropriated Rs 5.36 crore in connivance with other officials of the PUNSUP.

Garg during his tenure in the PUNSUP allegedly overlooked prescribed Punjab service rules and got several charge sheets issued to different officials of the department thus causing a loss of Rs 64.64 crore to the state government, the spokesperson said.

During the investigation, it had also come to light that Garg didn’t have requisite qualification and experience to get selected as the PUNSUP Manager, the spokesperson added.

A case was registered against Garg under Sections 409, 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the IPC and under various Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

