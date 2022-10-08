Sangrur: Pupils lock Maura govt school, seek transfer of staff

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 7

After a quarrel between two teachers of the Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Maura, students locked the main gate of the school. They came out in support of one of the teachers. Other staff hid themselves in a school room to save themselves from students’ ire. Cops reached the spot and prevented the situation from taking an ugly turn.

“Harpreet Singh is a good man and he teaches us well. Apart from teaching during school hours, he also helps us overtime. All other school staff has turned against him. Today, another teacher, Balbir Singh, quarrelled with Harpreet without any valid reason. We have locked the school gate and demanded transfer of all staff, except Harpreet,” said students while raising slogans against their teachers at the main gate of school.

There are around 400 students in school. After the problem started, some students informed their parents and they also reached the school. Since a majority of students were supporting Harpreet, fearing more problem, all other school staff hid in a room and called the police.

School in-charge Ram Singh said on August 12 also Harpreet Singh and Balbir Singh had exchanged heated arguments and the matter reached the police station.

“After the intervention of area residents, both teachers had reached a compromise. But students are being instigated against all staff without any valid reason. Today also, both teachers had some problem. Matter is in the knowledge of our seniors and they are conducting an inquiry,” he added.

“There was some problem between two teachers. We have convinced the students to end their protest,” said Gurpreet Singh Handa, SHO, Chhajli police station.