Pupils protest fee hike, gherao AAP office in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, August 17

Students of MR Government College, under the banner of Punjab Students Union, gheraoed the office of Aam Aadmi Party to protest the hike in college fee by 10 percent.

Dheeraj Kumar of the union alleged the SC students were also being charged the fee despite the fact that scholarship had not been released for them and the government could not demand the fee without it.

The students rued that the increase in fee had put an additional burden of Rs 800 on them and most students belonged to poor families. The protest had been going on for the past 12 days, but the pupils claimed that no one had paid heed to their demands. They also submitted a memorandum to AAP district chief.