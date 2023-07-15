Purohit overrules state’s proposal, gives additional charge of VC to Dr Mittal

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, July 14

Overruling the recommendations of the state government, Governor Banwarilal Purohit has given additional charge of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur, to Dr Susheel Mittal, VC, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University.

The order issued on Wednesday has come almost two weeks after the state government had sent a Bill removing the Governor as the Chancellor of state universities and vesting the powers with the CM. The Assembly had passed the Punjab University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on June 20, whose legal sanctity was subsequently questioned by the Governor. As the Bill is awaiting the Governor’s consent, he continues to be the Chancellor of the state universities.

Sources said the Department of the Technical Education and Industrial Training had written to give the additional charge of Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur, to the Secretary, Technical Education. However, the Governor referred to Section 9 (5) of Sardar Beant Singh State University and gave the additional charge to Dr Mittal.

CM Mann is expected to review a report to decide the fate of Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, Ferozepur, and Sardar Beant Singh State University, Gurdaspur.

