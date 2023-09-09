Punjab Governor Banwarila Purohit to visit border districts from Sept 20

Chandigarh, September 8
Governor Banwarilal Purohit is all set to embark on his fifth visit to border districts of the state, much to the discomfort of the state’s Aam Aadmi Party government.
Though the visit of the Governor is confirmed and preparations are being made for the same by the state government, his refusal to use the state government’s helicopter for the tour has caused some unease in the corridors of power.
After the much publicised sparring between him and the state government in June over the holding of a special Assembly session, the Governor has decided not to use the state government helicopter, confirmed sources in Raj Bhawan.
CM Bhagwant Mann had then said that the Governor spoke against the AAP government, though he enjoyed the government facility of using the helicopter. After that, Purohit had said that he would not use the government helicopter.
During the three-day visit, beginning September 20, the Governor will interact with residents in Pathankot on the first day, followed by his public interactions with residents of Amritsar and Tarn Taran on September 21. On the third day, he will interact with residents of Ferozepur.
