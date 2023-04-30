Push for IT sector, govt to frame dedicated policy

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, April 29

Having virtually missed the information technology (IT) bus, the state government is now leveraging this growing sector and is in the process of drafting a dedicated IT policy to boost the sector. The state has already launched an industrial and logistic policy.

“We are in the process of drafting a new IT policy. The draft will be in public domain soon. We will extend all possible support and assistance to the IT Industry,” said Dilip Kumar, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Punjab, at the eighth edition of Tiecon 2023.

According to sources, the IT policy will be drafted after studying the policies of various states. The state will incorporate the best practices adopted by different states to follow a proactive approach and to facilitate the ease of doing business for IT companies. The sources said the department would start consultative meetings with various stakeholders to seek inputs and suggestions. According to senior officials, the proposed policy would encourage and incentivise IT companies.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar said, “The more the government stays away from business, the better it is. We will handhold you and will give you the ecosystem. Punjab has a great ecosystem to start a company.”

Both IT and ITES are fast growing sectors and most suitable for Punjab. ITES, identified as a sunrise sector, can drive economic growth and prosperity and provide a long-term viable solution to the problem of unemployment in the state.

“IT is a thrust sector for the state government and its potential to create jobs for the youth is immense,” CEO, Invest Punjab, KK Yadav said during the discussion.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has already set up two centres in the state — in Mohali and Amritsar. Set up in 1998, the Mohali centre has around 140 registered companies, which are exporting, while the Amritsar centre has started operations recently. STPI officials said after Mohali, Amritsar might soon be a hub of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Punjab as the much-awaited state-of-the-art second centre had been operational.

Lauding the recent efforts of the government to develop the region as an IT hub, STPI Senior Director Devesh Tyagi on Saturday sought cooperation from the government in setting up more such centres in the state.