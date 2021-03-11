Pvt bus operators protest in Bathinda, seek tax waiver to make up for losses

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 9

Passengers remained a harried lot as private bus operators today staged a protest outside Bathinda bus stand.

The protesters demanded a relief package and urged the government to announce free bus travel for women in private buses as well. Due to the protest, traffic movement came to a standstill in the city.

Narpinder Singh Ravi Jalal, district chief, Private Bus Operators, Union, said, “We are suffering losses due to free bus travel facility for women in government-operated buses.”

Baltej Singh Vander, convenor, Malwa Private Bus Operator, said, “We are under debt due to demonetisation and Covid-19 pandemic. Now, we are being forced to protest due to high fuel prices and free travel to women in government-run buses.”

“We urge the state government to announce free travel for women in private buses as well. Moreover, private bus operators should be given a relief package on the lines of the government buses,” said Vander, adding that the tax on private buses should be waived.

The protesters said if the government didn’t accept their demands, they would hoist black flags on August 14.

Notably, over 500 private buses ply from Bathinda bus stand daily.

In Muktsar, the passengers had to face a lot of hardships due to the strike. Jasveer Singh, a farmer of Khunde Halal village, said, “Due to the strike of private bus operators, people like me had to wait for a long time at the bus stand.”

To hoist black flags