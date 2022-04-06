Private labs start operating at district hospitals in Punjab

Karam Prakash
Patiala, April 5
Extending the PPP mode to the health sector, private laboratories have started functioning in the district hospitals across the state.
These labs will offer radiology facility, besides conducting pathological tests. However, all district hospitals already have path labs offering free services.
The government is claiming that through the PPP collaboration, they will be improving diagnostic services.
The Health Department said people would avail services at subsidised rates. The charges are out of the reach of poor patients, say experts.
It has been learnt that ever since the private labs started functioning, doctors have been sending patients there — even for tests that are available at the government labs.
Dr Sandeep Kaur, MS, Government Mata Kaushlaya Hospital, said, “We send patients to the private lab only in case of any emergency. A majority of the pathological tests are conducted at our own lab free of cost.”
