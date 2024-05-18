PwD voters’ rally held in Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 17

A group of persons with disability (PwD), led by Karam Chand and Owais came forward to organise a rally in the city to sensitise masses about the relevance of voting rights in preserving the sanctity of the democracy.

Officials at the District Election Office claimed to have roped in social organisations working for PwDs, widows and elderly persons for spreading awareness about the significance of using right to vote without coercion, allurement and discrimination.

“When we can reach polling booths on our own, why should people take the obligation of a ride by supporters of any candidate?” said Karam Chand, after being felicitated by District Election Officer Pallavi. He added that accepting cash or kind consideration for the vote is like mortgaging future generation in the hands of dishonest leaders.

Appreciating gesture shown by the volunteers associating with SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Programme) , DEO Pallavi said office-bearers and activists of some educational and social organisations had been organising events to spread awareness among masses about their voting rights under supervision of district SVEEP lead officer Mohammad Irfan Faruqi.

The administration felicitated organisers and volunteers to support activities by presenting them with saplings of fruiting trees and potted ornamental plants on the occasion. President Handicapped and Widows Welfare Society Mehmood Ahmed Thind and senior coordinator Sewa Trust UK Ashok Singla appreciated the efforts of everyone involved in today’s rally.

Meanwhile, Assistant Returning Officers Gurmeet Bansal and Aparna MB claimed that adequate arrangements had been planned for the stay of voters at all polling stations.

There are 3,24,188 registered voters in the Malerkotla district out of which 171389 are males and 152799 females while 11 are transgender. 2013 persons with disability have been enrolled in the electorate of the district.

