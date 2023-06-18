Qaumi Insaaf Morcha leader held in Bathinda on eve of rally

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 17

The police have arrested a Qaumi Insaaf Morcha leader to scuttle plans of the organisation to hold a rally in Gurdaspur where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a gathering on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, the Bathinda police arrested Qaumi Insaaf Morcha leader and United Akali Dal president Gurdeep Singh from his house here.

According to information, after taking Gurdeep into custody, the police took him to the Cantt police station. The police have initiated action against them under Sections 107 and 151, CrPC.

Gurdeep’s son Yadwinder Singh Brar said for the release of the ‘Bandi Singhs’, an insaaf morcha was being held in Mohali, but the Centre and the Punjab Government were not paying attention to it. Due to this, a rally had been planned in Gurdaspur on Sunday. Gurdeep had been arrested only to stop the morcha’s rally there, he said.