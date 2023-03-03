Question Kejriwal in 'excise scam' too: BJP

Chandigarh, March 2
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said in the Delhi ‘excise scam’, Arvind Kejriwal should be questioned.
Chugh said since the Excise Policy imposed on Punjab was similar to the one executed in Delhi, the CBI must expand its scope of investigation to the state.
The CBI should focus on the kingpin in this entire scam. He said in Punjab also, the AAP government had been dancing to the tune of Kejriwal to extend benefits to liquor barons.
