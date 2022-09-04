Questions CM's silence on MLA's conduct

Chandigarh September 3
Congress leader and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa has questioned the silence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the conduct of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.
Bajwa said just a couple of days ago Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra’s second wife Gurpreet Kaur Grewal had to knock the doors of Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging physical and mental harassment by her husband.
Similarly, a day ago a video had gone viral where AAP’s two-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Prof Baljinder Kaur, was seen being subjected to physical and mental harassment in full public view by her husband.
Bajwa said he was completely disappointed and surprised by the silence being maintained by both Mann and his mentor Arvind Kejriwal on the issues.
