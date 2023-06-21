Questions over delay in submission of fund utilisation certificates

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 20

Raising serious questions over the utilisation of development funds worth crores of rupees during the election year (2021-22), government departments of Sangrur are delaying the submission of Rs 16.67 crore utilisation certificates (UCs).

Till March this year, UCs worth Rs 31.19 crore were pending, but after officers were pulled up by the District Planning Board authorities, they submitted Rs 14.52 crore UCs.

Officers said the UCs should have been submitted quickly after the utilisation of funds.

According to sources, the maximum amount is pending with the office of the Lehra Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO). It is yet to deposit Rs 3.88 crore worth of UCs. Andana BDPO has UCs worth Rs 2.83 crore pending, followed by Sherpur BDPO at Rs 2.37 crore, Dhuri BDPO (Rs 1.80 crore) and others.

When it comes to municipal authorities, Executive Officer (EO) of the Khanauri Nagar Panchayat (NP) has the maximum pendency with UCs worth Rs 1.01 crore yet to be submitted, followed by the Moonak EO at Rs 51 lakh.

“The utilisation of developmental funds has been under scanner as there were serious allegations of misuse of grants before the last assembly elections. Authorities should also take strict disciplinary action against officers concerned,” said Winnerjit Singh Goldy, a SAD leader.

The grants were issued for the construction of streets, laying of sewerage and water supply lines, construction of dharmshalas in urban and rural areas, parks and for other developmental projects.

“If the authorities are not submitting UCs, it clearly shows that there is something fishy. The Punjab Government should conduct an inquiry about the reasons for the delay in UC submission,” said Jaspal Sharma, a local.

District Planning Board Chairman Gurmale Singh Gharachon said, “During last meeting, I had strictly directed all officials concerned to ensure the submission of the UCs at the earliest. We will analyse the reasons for the delay in submission by some of the offices.”