Queues of mourners, PM Modi leads tributes

Chandigarh, April 26

A host of dignitaries, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid their last respects to five-time former Punjab CM and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal here today.

Modi paid homage to the late leader and also met SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his family members at the party’s office in Sector 28, Chandigarh.

In a condolence message, the PM described Badal as a colossal figure and his death a personal loss.

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at the SAD office in Chandigarh. Photo: Nitin Mittal

Former PM Manmohan Singh, in a message to the bereaved family, expressed condolences. He acknowledged the late leader’s contribution to the welfare of farmers and weaker sections.

Among others who paid their respects to the former CM included Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala, former CMs Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Education Minister Harjot Bains, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Preneet Kaur and Sunil Jakhar. Senior BSP leaders Avtar Singh Kaimpuri and Jasbir Singh Garhi, and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also paid respects. Manpreet Badal, Parneet Kaur, Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and Bikram Singh Majithia were present.

Worked for poor He made noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and weaker sections... have fond memories of interactions with Badal Sahib. —Manmohan Singh, Former PM

Emotional scenes were witnessed with people from all walks of life paying their last respects to the Akali patriarch amid recitation of “kirtan”, which was followed by “ardas”. Later, his mortal remains were transferred to a bedecked ambulance.

The ambulance started its journey for the Akali patriarch’s native village Badal in Muktsar via Rajpura, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Rampura Phul and Bathinda with the SAD president sitting in the front seat even as former minister Bikram Singh Majithia took to the wheel. The Union Cabinet passed a resolution condoling Badal’s demise.

Punjab declares Holiday today

The Punjab Government has declared a holiday on Thursday as a mark of respect to the former CM. An official order said all government offices, departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions in the state would remain shut.

Cremation at native Badal village at 1 pm

The five-time former CM and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal’s cremation will take place at Badal village in Muktsar at 1 pm on Thursday.