Ukraine: Indian students in Kharkiv, Kyiv race against time

Amritsar, March 2
Students stuck in Kharkiv and Kyiv are risking their lives by trying to move out of the cities on their own.
As Russian forces have increased shelling, several students are stuck at a railway station in Kharkiv.
We are desperately trying to leave Ukraine on our own, risking our lives. Meenu Kaur, Mansa native
Walked 9 km from hostel
I, along with other students, reached the Kharkiv railway station by walking 9 km from our hostel. More than 700 Indian students are stranded at the railway station. We have been stopped from boarding trains. Piyush Goyal, student stuck at Kharkiv
I took the decision well in advance to head back before the Russian forces invaded the eastern part of Ukraine. My roommates chose to stay back, hoping that the situation would improve. Vishwas Thakur, Amritsar native
Those who made it back
- Amritsar-based Vishwas Thakur reached New Delhi on February 22 on his own
- He says the Indian Embassy, except for issuing ‘advisories’ could not help students who are stuck in Kharkiv
Decision taken well in time
- Navraj Singh Sandhu, a student at Bogomolets National Medical University, Kyiv, also left Ukraine in time; he was back home in Amritsar on Wednesday
- “Gauging the situation, I decided to leave on February 24. It took me three days to reach Poland from where I took a flight to India,” he says
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations