Radha Soami Satsang Beas head calls on PM Modi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Sunday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister tweeted a photo with the sect head and lauded the social service initiatives of the RSSB.

“Earlier today, I had the honour of meeting Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The social service initiatives of the RSSB are commendable,” PM Modi.

The meeting has come days before Punjab goes to polls on February 20.

The Beas-headquartered dera has a sizeable number of followers in Punjab and some other parts of the country.

