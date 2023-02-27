 Radical elements getting funds from Pakistan, other nations, says Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

Claims Khalistan supporters just a handful, police capable of handling issue

CM inspects the replica of a water project in Fazilka. - File Photo



PTI

Bhavnagar, February 26

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said Khalistan supporters were getting funding from Pakistan and other countries amid tension simmering in his state following the activities of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters.

Won’t allow Pak handlers to succeed

Though Rajasthan shares a larger border with Pakistan, why do drones (sent from Pak) land in Punjab and not in Rajasthan? Because their (Khalistani elements) masters are sitting there (in Pak) and they want to disturb Punjab. But we will not let them succeed. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

Without revealing any concrete strategy to tackle Khalistani elements, Mann, who was in Gujarat, said the Punjab Police were capable of handling the issue and there were only a handful of pro-Khalistan supporters in Punjab.

“Do you think 1,000 people (who have been seen shouting pro-Khalistan slogans) represent the entire Punjab? Come to Punjab, and see it for yourself who all are shouting such slogans,” Mann said when asked what he had to say about pro-Khalistan slogans being raised in his state after the Amritpal episode.

He was addressing a press conference at Bhavnagar city in Gujarat after attending a mass wedding function.

“Only a handful of persons are behind this and they run their shops through funding from Pakistan and other foreign countries,” Mann said.

“Though Rajasthan shares a larger border with Pakistan, why do drones (sent from Pakistan) land in Punjab and not in Rajasthan? Because their (Khalistani elements) masters are sitting there (in Pakistan) and they want to disturb Punjab. But we will not let them succeed,” the CM said.

Mann downplayed Amritpal’s alleged threat of more violence in the coming days. “This is khayali pulao (daydreaming). Punjab has seen such black days in the past. The Punjab Police are capable of handling them and we will never allow anyone to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

The CM said many industries, including Tata Steel and entities from other countries, were coming to Punjab, courtesy the Aam Aadmi Party in the state.

“Had Punjab’s situation been so bad, these industries wouldn’t have decided to invest. Even NRIs are coming back, and those who were planning to settle abroad have now cancelled their plans. Punjab will shine again after six-seven months,” said the CM.

“Punjab will soon become a drug-free zone because we are giving jobs to youth. Moreover, industry will also create more employment opportunities. Once the youth get work, they will not seek refuge in bad habits,” Mann said.

