Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 23

Tension gripped Ajnala border town in Amritsar after hundreds of supporters of Amritpal Singh, head of Waaris Punjab De, clashed with the police at the entrance of the Ajnala police station, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates.

They broke the police barricades and later barged into the police station. Several policemen sustained injuries in the clash.

Later Amritpal reached the spot and held a meeting with the police officials. He demanded the release his supporter Lovepreet Singh currently lodged in judicial custody. He said if the police failed to release his supporter and cancel the FIR, they would put up a permanent dharna at the police station.

Hundreds of supporters carrying tradition weapons also indulged in sloganeering.

Though heavy police was deputed at the spot and on the route towards Ajnala police station, hundreds of followers of Amritpal from different parts of Punjab managed to converge at the spot.

A case was registered against Amritpal, a self-styled preacher, and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district. Amritpal had announced to stage a protest at Ajnala police station terming the case as false.

The police had arrested one of his supporters Lovepreet Singh Toofan of Tibri in Gurdaspur, who was later sent to judicial custody.